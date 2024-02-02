Hungarian farmers are preparing a protest at the border with Ukraine due to the import of Ukrainian grain

Hungarian farmers have planned a protest on February 9 at the "Zakhon — Chop" crossing point against the European Commissionʼs decision to extend the duty-free import of Ukrainian products for another year.

This was announced by the president of the Association of Hungarian Farmersʼ Unions and Farmers (Magosz) Istvan Jakab, as Telex reports.

The Association claims that Hungarian farmers have to compete with products whose production does not meet EU requirements.

When the European Commission did not extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, Hungary did so arbitrarily. And Magosz declared that they support the Hungarian government, which "protects their interests from Brussels."

Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy believes that the European Commissionʼs proposal on duty-free trade with Ukraine "does not offer any solutions to the problems of importing Ukrainian grain."

According to him, Hungary is going to maintain the national ban on the import of products from Ukraine until an "equivalent international solution" is found.