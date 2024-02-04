General Staff: Russia lost 810 invaders and 31 artillery systems in a day

66 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops over the past day. During this time, Russia lost 810 invaders, 31 artillery systems, two tanks and 13 armored fighting vehicles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under Russian artillery fire.

Defense forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivsk, Marinsk, Shakhtarsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson directions.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel of the occupiers. Air defense forces destroyed one Kh-59 guided air missile, ten Shahed-type attack UAVs and three reconnaissance drones.