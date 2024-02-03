Officially. The fight between Usyk and Fury will take place on May 18

The fight between the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and the WBC title holder Tyson Fury was scheduled for May 18, 2024.

The match will be in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The fight was supposed to take place on February 17, but the fight was postponed due to Furyʼs injury — he had a skin cut above his eye. The boxer received stitches, so he will not have time to prepare for the fight with Usyk.

At stake are all four championship belts: WBA, WBO and IBF, which the Ukrainian holds, and the WBC, which belongs to the British. This fight will be the first in the history of world boxing, when all four belts will be on the line.

Before this, the last absolute boxing world champion in this weight category was Lennox Lewis in 2000, but then he held only three belts: WBA, WBC and IBF.