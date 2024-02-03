DeepState published satellite images of Belbek airfield after the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine attacked Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea on January 31. As a result of the attack, at least three Russian planes were damaged there, and satellite images show that the command post of the occupiers was previously damaged there.

This was reported by the DeepState project, which monitors combat operations and changes in the positions of Russian troops.

DeepState / Telegram

"The losses in personnel will be known over time and with the first obituaries in the enemyʼs social networks," project analysts noted.

The Russian public writes about the death of ten Russians due to an attack on the airfield, among them was Lieutenant General Oleksandr Tatarenko. He commanded an aviation squadron. It is reported that two missiles hit the command post of the 38th fighter aviation regiment, and another hit the airfieldʼs communication point. It is not yet possible to confirm this information.