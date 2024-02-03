Today, Ukraine will select a representative for Eurovision 2024

The national selection for "Eurovision" will be held on February 3 — the show starts at 5:30 p.m. Today, a representative for the competition from Ukraine will be determined. 11 contestants will compete for their chance.

You can watch the National Selection:

Singer Ruslana will open the program with the song "Wild Dances". During the show, TVORCHI will also perform with the song "Heart of Steel", the winners of the 2022 song contest Kalush Orchestra, Jamala, Verka Serdyuchka, Tina Karol, as well as the representatives of Ukraine at the Childrenʼs Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Anastasia Dimid and Svitlana Tarabarova.

Participants of the National Selection will perform in the following order:

YAKTAK — "Lalala";

INGRET — "Keeper";

NAZVA — "Slavic English";

ANKA — "Palala";

Drevo — "Endless chain";

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil — "Teresa & Maria”;

MÉLOVIN — "DREAMER";

SKYLERR — "Time is running out";

Ziferblat — "Place I Call Home";

YAGODY — "Tsunamia";

NAHABA — "GLASSS".

The winner of the final of the National Selection will be determined by the jury (50%), which this year included Andrii Danylko, Jamala and Serhiy Tanchynets, and the audience (50%). Online voting will take place in the "Diia" service.

The hosts of the National Selection will be frontwoman of The HARDKISS band Yuliya Sanina, Timur Miroshnychenko and stand-up comedian Vasyl Baydak.