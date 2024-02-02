“They knock everything down.” Two more air defense systems arrived in Ukraine

In an evening video message, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine had received two more air defense systems.

"All the details, of course, should not be discussed publicly. But the systems are the ones that can knock everything down," he added.

New air defense systems will be supplied to protect the regions. To get them, Ukraine worked at various levels for months.

Zelensky did not specify which systems Ukraine received and who handed them over.

Also today, the president held a Staff meeting, where they discussed securing the front, fortifications, protection of Ukrainian energy networks, increasing Ukrainian production of drones and additional funding for them. The Chairman of the Ministry of Defense, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

During the day, Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with the President of Kazakhstan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta.