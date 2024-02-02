Propagandist Yuriy Podolyaka was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison

The Ukrainian court sentenced propagandist Yuriy Podolyaka to 15 years in prison in absentia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

The court found him guilty under five articles — propaganda of war (Article 436), encroachment on territorial integrity (Part 1 of Article 110), justification of Russian aggression (Part 2 of Article 436-2), high treason (Part 2 of Article 111) and actions aimed at a violent change of power (Part 2 of Article 109).

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Yuriy Podolyaka has been actively engaged in propaganda, he formed a network of informants in the Mykolaiv region, who directed missiles at targets. Among his correctional officers was the ex-head of the Mykolaiv district prosecutorʼs office, who is currently serving a life sentence. Podolyaka himself has been in Russia since 2014, so he will be punished after his arrest.

The blogger-propagandist calls himself the main speaker of the war and says that he is helping the Russians to "mobilize and maintain an informational strike."

Yuriy Podolyaka was born in Sumy and lived there until 2014, after which he left for Russia. His property in Sumy region was seized by the court.