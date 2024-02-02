Electricity supply was restored in Kryvyi Rih after the drone attack

Electricity supply was restored for all consumers who were left without electricity at night due to a drone attack in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

According to him, energy workers connected residential buildings and returned electricity to the local mine and boiler house. Restoration work is ongoing.

According to the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raykovych, there were no casualties.