Great Britain will test a nuclear missile from a submarine for the first time in eight years

The UK will test a nuclear missile from the submarine HMS Vanguard in the Atlantic Ocean for the first time since 2016.
The Telegraph writes about it.
The test will take place on February 4 — a dummy warhead will be used for it. The launch will take place approximately 90 km off the east coast of Florida with a range of 5 900 km. Britain has already warned shipping companies about the test — the missile must fly nearly 6 000 kilometers before falling into the ocean between Brazil and West Africa.
The Sun claims that the American Trident missile, which has a maximum range of approximately 12 000 km, will be used for the tests.
The submarine HMS Vanguard will conduct a test launch after a seven-year refit in Plymouth, after which it will be able to return to the British nuclear deterrent fleet.
Although such tests are planned in advance and are not a direct response to the geopolitical situation, they are taking place against the background of the worsening crisis in the Red Sea.
The UK last tested a nuclear weapon in 2016. Then, during tests off the coast of Florida, the Trident II D5 missile deviated from its course.
- The US will deploy nuclear weapons in Great Britain for the first time in 15 years due to the growing threat from Russia. The United States removed nuclear warheads from the UK in 2008, deciding that the threat from Moscow had diminished. Their return is part of a program to develop and modernize nuclear facilities in response to increased tensions with the Kremlin. Moscow has already stated that it would consider the return of nuclear weapons to the island an escalation.