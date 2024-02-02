Great Britain will test a nuclear missile from a submarine for the first time in eight years

The UK will test a nuclear missile from the submarine HMS Vanguard in the Atlantic Ocean for the first time since 2016.

The Telegraph writes about it.

The test will take place on February 4 — a dummy warhead will be used for it. The launch will take place approximately 90 km off the east coast of Florida with a range of 5 900 km. Britain has already warned shipping companies about the test — the missile must fly nearly 6 000 kilometers before falling into the ocean between Brazil and West Africa.

The Sun claims that the American Trident missile, which has a maximum range of approximately 12 000 km, will be used for the tests.

The submarine HMS Vanguard will conduct a test launch after a seven-year refit in Plymouth, after which it will be able to return to the British nuclear deterrent fleet.

Although such tests are planned in advance and are not a direct response to the geopolitical situation, they are taking place against the background of the worsening crisis in the Red Sea.

The UK last tested a nuclear weapon in 2016. Then, during tests off the coast of Florida, the Trident II D5 missile deviated from its course.