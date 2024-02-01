Drones and the latest technologies are a tool for getting out of positional warfare. Zaluzhnyi wrote about the main tasks for 2024

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi wrote an article for CNN entitled "On the Modern Design of Military Operations in the Russo-Ukrainian War: In the Struggle for the Initiative". In it, the general talked about his vision of important changes to the approaches to warfare and the main tasks for 2024 for the Defense Forces.

According to him, the most important task will be to adopt a new point of view on the forms and methods of using the Defense Forces for victory. The reason for the changes is the development of weapons and military equipment, especially unmanned systems.

"Unmanned systems, along with other new types of weapons, are almost the only tool for getting out of positional military operations," the general wrote.

The commander-in-chief believes that there are some other factors that affect the search for new forms of military use. Among them are the reduction of military support, the possibility of Russia provoking conflicts following the example of Israel and Yemen, the exhaustion of artillery and air defense reserves of partners, insufficient effectiveness of sanctions.

Also, Valery Zaluzhnyi emphasized that Russia has a significant advantage in the mobilization of human resources, while the state institutions of Ukraine have "the inability to improve the state of staffing of the Defense Forces without the use of unpopular measures."