The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the liquidation of KRAIL and the automation of issuing gambling licenses

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy approved draft law No. 9256 on the liquidation of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) and the automation of issuing gambling licenses in the field of gambling.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Now the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Organization and Conduct of Gambling and Lotteries" is awaiting its first reading in the parliament. Its initiator is the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The document itself was prepared by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The explanatory note promises that the adoption of the draft law will contribute to a fair and transparent business licensing procedure in the field of gambling, improve the investment climate in the country, etc.

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, this is an important anti-corruption draft law, because if it is passed, the human factor will disappear from the process of issuing licenses.

In July 2020, the Verkhovna Rada legalized the gambling business in Ukraine. The law legalizes the activities of casinos, bookmakers (in particular on the Internet), slot machine halls and the organization of online poker. The parliament included roulette, playing cards, dice and slot machines as casino gambling. In September 2020, the Parliament created the Gambling and Lotteries Regulatory Commission, which is a state regulator dealing with the licensing and regulation of gambling in Ukraine.