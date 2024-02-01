The head of GUR Budanov gave an interview to CNN. The main points

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (also known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov informed in an interview with CNN that the next six months at the front could be "interesting", since Russiaʼs offensive on the front line will end during this period.

Budanov said that there are now more than half a million Russians in the occupied territories. He does not see the potential for a major Russian breakthrough or a change in the front line in the short term.

"Establishing justice is how this [war] will end. The return of what was lost," Budanov noted.

The head of GUR emphasized the importance of help from the West. Artillery systems and ammunition remain the most important needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, their quantity is one of the key factors in the war with Russia.

"We really need this help. Ukraine needs more guns. Ammunition is also vital, as shells are one of the most decisive factors in this war. Not so much quality, but quantity," Budanov told reporters.

Budanov said that Ukraine has never been able to surpass Russian firepower, but Ukrainians and Russians are "more or less equal" in the use of drones on the battlefield. Because of this, various UAVs are increasingly being used at the front. Also, Ukraine could be significantly strengthened by American A-10 attack aircraft.

The head of GUR noted that the number of attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase.

"Hypothetically, there is a plan according to which all this happens. I think that this plan can include all the main objects of the critical and military infrastructure of the Russian Federation. The civilian population of Russia is finally seeing the real picture of the war. They see oil depots engulfed in fire, destroyed buildings of plants and factories, etc. All of this is useful," said the head of GUR.

Commenting on the allocation of aid from the US, which is currently stalling, Budanov expressed hope for a favorable verdict from the US Congress. Budanov also noted that he does not consider former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party "lovers of Russia."

"Trump is an experienced person. He fell and rose again many times. And this is a very serious feature. We still expect a positive decision [on allocating military aid to Ukraine]. To say that Trump and the Republican Party are lovers of the Russian Federation is complete nonsense," Budanov emphasized.