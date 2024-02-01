The Defense Forces eliminated a thousand invaders over the past day

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zolota Nyva, Pryiutne, Verbove, Robotyne, and Krynkiv. 66 clashes took place at the front over the past day.

The summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces states that the Russians lost a thousand of their occupiers in a day.

In equipment, the enemy lost:

tanks — 6 322 (+12);

armored fighting vehicles — 11 773 (+16);

artillery systems — 9 228 (+33);

rocket launcher systems — 976 (+2);

air defense means — 663;

airplanes — 332;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 6 934 (+5);

cruise missiles — 1 847 (+1);

ships/boats — 23;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 12 267 (+36);

special equipment — 1 462 (+10).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.