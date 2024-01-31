Ukraine held one of the largest exchanges of prisoners of war — 207 men and women returned home

Ukraine exchanged prisoners and returned home 207 defenders. In return, Russia received 195 of its occupiers.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"Ours are at home. 207 boys. We return, despite everything. We remember everyone in captivity. Soldiers and civilians. We have to return everyone. We are working on it," said the head of the country.

Among the rescued servicemen are 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guardsmen, 26 border guards, 29 soldiers of the Territorial Defense and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

180 defenders who are returning home are private and non-commissioned officers, another 27 are officers. At least 36 of them are injured or seriously ill. The oldest of the released defenders has already turned 61, and the youngest will soon be 21.

Defenders of Mariupol, Kherson, fighters from Zmiiny Island, marines and combat medics are among the dismissed servicemen.