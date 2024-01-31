Defense forces eliminated more than a thousand occupiers yesterday

During the past day, 88 combat clashes took place at the front, in particular, in the Avdiiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 37 Russian attacks.

During the day, the occupiers lost 1,090 of their soldiers, the General Staff informs.

In equipment, the enemy lost:

tanks — 6,310 (+10);

armored combat vehicles — 11,757 (+31);

artillery systems — 9,195 (+51);

rocket launcher systems — 974 (+2);

air defense means — 663;

airplanes — 332;

helicopters — 324;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 7,100 (+16);

cruise missiles — 1,846;

ships/boats — 23;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 12,231 (+40);

special equipment — 1,452 (+4).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.