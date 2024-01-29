The appeal reduced the bail for businessman Mazepaʼs brother to UAH 5 million

The Kyiv Court of Appeal partially satisfied the appeal of the lawyers and reduced the amount of bail for Yuriy Mazepa (the brother of businessman Ihor Mazepa) from 45 million hryvnias to five million hryvnias.

This was reported by the legal company Miller.

It was clarified there that the prosecutor filed an appeal and demanded to increase the amount of bail to 500 million hryvnias, as it was originally.

Ihor Mazepa, his brother Yuriy and several other people were suspected of taking possession of the lands of the Kyiv HPP. Ihor Mazepa, the owner of the Concorde Capital investment company, was released from custody on bail of 21 million hryvnias (the prosecution asked for a bail of 700 million hryvnias). Other persons involved in the case remain in custody. All face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The State Bureau of Investigation claims that Ihor Mazepa and other suspects tried to seize 300 hectares of land worth over one billion hryvnias. More about the details of the case here.