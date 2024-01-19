Babel sources: Ukrainian businessman Ihor Mazepa was declared a suspect

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the National Police detained the alleged organizer of land expropriation of the Kyiv Hydropower Plant at the border. The SBI does not name the name, but it follows from the description that it is about the owner of the Concorde Capital investment company Ihor Mazepa.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

Mazepa was detained on January 18 while crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border at the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint. In other regions of Ukraine, three more people involved in the scheme were detained, including Ihor Mazepaʼs brother.

Babel sources in the law enforcement agencies reported that searches were conducted at Concorde Capital yesterday, and today Ihor Mazepa was declared a suspect. A preventive measure will be chosen for him.

The case is related to obtaining the right to land for the construction of a premium cottage town Goodlife Park in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region. This cottage town was built in 2013, its area is 40 hectares.

In November 2023, SBI employees together with the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police exposed and detained the participants of the scheme, who, according to law enforcement officers, illegally took over 7 hectares of land on which there are hydrotechnical facilities of the Kyiv HPP.

The organization included almost 20 people, among whom, according to the investigation, are well-known investors in the field of luxury housing construction, their assistants, lawyers, architects, land surveyors, representatives of state bodies who worked in the interests of several developers.

As noted in the SBI, all of them, due to corruption connections in state bodies, registered plots as agricultural land. This allowed them to be allocated to citizens of Ukraine. Through social networks, they were looking for fake people (often students in a difficult situation) who, for money, would sign documents about allocating land to them as private property.

They signed a number of documents on behalf of bogus people to register the ownership of land plots, and then allegedly resold the land to developers. This scheme was implemented during 2020-2021 for the lands of the Kyiv HPP.

Actions of alleged members of the criminal organization and their assistants were qualified under articles 255, 233, 209 of the Criminal Code. In November, eight suspicions were reported for these articles. This is punishable by up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.