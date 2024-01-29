The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia until July 2024

The Council of the European Union extended sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine until July 31, 2024.

Economic restrictions consist of a wide range of sectoral measures. Sanctions restrict trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transportation and luxury goods.

The sanctions also include: a ban on the import or transfer by sea of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU; disconnection of a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT system; suspension of broadcasts and licenses of several Kremlin media. In addition, measures were introduced to strengthen the EUʼs ability to counter sanctions circumvention.

Hundreds of citizens, officials, propagandists, companies and organizations are under sanctions.