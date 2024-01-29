The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied claims that the occupiers had captured Tabaivka near Kupyansk

The Ukrainian military is fighting for the village of Tabaivka in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region, claims that it was taken by the Russian invaders are false. This was stated by the head of the Public Relations Service of the Land Forces Command, Volodymyr Fityo.
"The fact that the enemy is now bragging about Tabaivka [capture] in its publications is not true. Fighting continues there, which means the enemy has not captured any Tabaivka. Minimal advances in this territory are all that the invaders managed. And from our side, the main thing is to preserve the lives of servicemen," the spokesman said.
Fityo added that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the opportunity to move to more advantageous lines to occupy the defense, and then go on the offensive and improve the tactical position, then they will do it.
- On January 27, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleg Syniegubov stated that the Russian occupying forces resumed intensive offensive actions in the Kharkiv region, the most difficult situation in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka.
- Russian troops invaded the territory of the Kharkiv region at the beginning of a large-scale war — on February 24, 2022, but they could not take the regional center. Currently, 29 settlements in the region remain under occupation, the regional administration reported. On January 21, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military had withdrawn from the village of Krokhmalne of Kupyansk district, and the Russians had entered the deserted village. The occupiers suffered losses in Krokhmalne as a result of shelling, the Ukrainian army reported afterwards.