The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied claims that the occupiers had captured Tabaivka near Kupyansk

The Ukrainian military is fighting for the village of Tabaivka in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region, claims that it was taken by the Russian invaders are false. This was stated by the head of the Public Relations Service of the Land Forces Command, Volodymyr Fityo.

"The fact that the enemy is now bragging about Tabaivka [capture] in its publications is not true. Fighting continues there, which means the enemy has not captured any Tabaivka. Minimal advances in this territory are all that the invaders managed. And from our side, the main thing is to preserve the lives of servicemen," the spokesman said.

Fityo added that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the opportunity to move to more advantageous lines to occupy the defense, and then go on the offensive and improve the tactical position, then they will do it.