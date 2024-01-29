At night, the Russians launched eight drones and four missiles — the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all the drones

During the night, Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight out of eight Russian drones. The drones were shot down within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

This is reported by the command of the Air Force of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched the drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of Russia.

In addition, according to the Air Force, the occupiers fired one Iskander-M missile from the Voronezh region and three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Donetsk region from the occupied territory of the region.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage caused by falling debris.