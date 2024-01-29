The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted unplanned inspections of TCPs in the regions and food warehouses in military units

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted unplanned inspections of food warehouses in the military units of Ukraine and found a food shortage of more than UAH 50 million.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country, Rustem Umyerov.

"The team continues unscheduled inspections of warehouses with products in military units. They discovered a shortage of food by more than 50 million hryvnias. We record violations, we deal with each case separately," he wrote.

According to the results of inspections last week, the supplier of some military units was changed.

Umerov thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office "for coordinated cooperation and professional work", and also announced other news.