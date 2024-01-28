The President submitted income declarations for 2021 and 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published declarations of property, income, expenses and financial obligations for 2021 and 2022, the press service writes.

For 2021, the income of Zelenskyi and his family amounted to 10 million 824 thousand 507 hryvnias. Income from the sale of domestic state loan bonds amounted to 5 million 359 thousand 600 hryvnias.

The income of the presidentʼs family for 2021 (5 million 464 thousand 907 hryvnias) consisted of wages, bank interest and fees for leased real estate.

Thus, Zelenskyʼs income in 2021 decreased by almost 12 million compared to 2020. Family income also decreased.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the owner of a number of trademarks, in particular, the process of registering 22 trademarks was completed in 2021. On the website of the Office of the President, it is noted that their registration began "long before his election to the post of president."

In 2022, the income of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his family amounted to 3 million 692 thousand 683 hryvnias. The decrease in income is explained by the temporary termination of lease agreements in Ukraine due to the war. The balance of the familyʼs money decreased by almost one million 800 thousand hryvnias.

There were no changes in assets, real estate and vehicles during 2021 and 2022.