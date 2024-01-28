The US asks Greece to give weapons to Ukraine in exchange for $200 million

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appealed to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with a proposal to transfer or sell weapons to Ukraine in exchange for $200 million in aid.

The Greek publication Kathimerini writes about it.

Athens received an official letter — the US is interested in the countryʼs defense potential, which weapons might be of interest to Ukraine or would be useful. Instead, the US can "explore" the possibility of additional funding for the Greek Armed Forces. The transfer of weapons to Ukraine is one of the six points in the letter.

It also says that Greece will be able to strengthen its aviation wing at the expense of the United States, and soon Congress will consider the sale of 40 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets and three patrol ships to the country. Such steps by the US may make Greece prone to military aid to Ukraine. The country is currently providing humanitarian aid.

The publication, referring to its sources, writes that the political and military leadership of Greece "has already given the necessary instructions for outdated systems and equipment" to be transferred to Ukraine. Obviously, we are talking about Soviet weapons. It is known from open sources that the Greek army has Tor, Osa and S-300 air defense systems, ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns, as well as ammunition for all these systems.