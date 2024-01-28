The Russians hit the city of Mirnograd with rockets. There are wounded

On the night of January 28, Russian troops hit a residential area of the city of Myrnograd (Donetsk region) with rockets.

The head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that three rockets were fired in the city. Three people were injured. 14 high-rise buildings and kindergartens were damaged.

The regional prosecutorʼs office specified that a 15-year-old boy, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were injured. In addition to the damaged houses, 9 cars were destroyed. The shelling itself took place at 01:30. Violation of the customs and laws of war is being investigated (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

On the morning of January 28, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that three S-300 missiles had hit Donetsk region.