Air defense shot down 4 out of 8 Shahed kamikaze drones at night. The Russians also launched ballistic missiles

On the night of January 28, mobile air defense fire groups shot down 4 out of 8 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones launched by the Russians from the southeastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

The Air Force of the Armed Forces reported that the drones were shot down in the front-line zone.

The enemy also launched two Iskander-M missiles at the Poltava region and three S-300 missiles at the Donetsk region. "Civilian objects and objects of critical infrastructure in Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked," the PS added.

On the evening of January 27, the head of the Poltava administration, Philip Pronin, reported on the destruction. According to him, two ballistic missiles were aimed at an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district. A fire broke out there, but no one was injured.

On the evening of the same day, the head of the Zaporozhye administration, Yuriy Malashko, reported on the drone attack. Drones attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia. Some of the drones were shot down. "One of the infrastructure objects was damaged," Malashko wrote, but did not provide any details.