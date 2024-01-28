General Staff: Ukrainian troops eliminated another 740 Russian invaders and dozens of armored vehicles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 28.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 740 soldiers killed, 9 tanks, 19 armored vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 31 vehicles, 3 special vehicles, and 4 drones. The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

At the front, according to the General Staff, there were 79 combat clashes over the past day. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in the Kupyan, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin, Shakhtar and Zaporizhia directions. On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to create a bridgehead.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck four areas of concentration of enemy forces, and missile forces struck an artillery position and two warehouses with ammunition.