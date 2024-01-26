A man injured during a rocket attack on Kyiv on January 23 died in the hospital

One of the victims died in the hospital during a rocket attack on the Kyiv sports complex Lokomotiv on January 23.
This is reported by FC Lokomotiv.
Mykhailo Donsky was hospitalized in serious condition — in a coma.
"According to acquaintances, Mykhailo was a former powerlifting athlete. Together with his family, he was a regular visitor to Lokomotiv and a football connoisseur," the message reads.
- On January 23, the occupiers launched a massive rocket attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv. Despite the successful work of air defense, the debris of the rocket fell on the Lokomotiv sports complex.