A man injured during a rocket attack on Kyiv on January 23 died in the hospital

One of the victims died in the hospital during a rocket attack on the Kyiv sports complex Lokomotiv on January 23.

This is reported by FC Lokomotiv.

Mykhailo Donsky was hospitalized in serious condition — in a coma.

"According to acquaintances, Mykhailo was a former powerlifting athlete. Together with his family, he was a regular visitor to Lokomotiv and a football connoisseur," the message reads.