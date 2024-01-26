Ukrzaliznytsia will protect its infrastructure with drones. This will be done by veterans

Ukrzaliznytsia is creating a unit that will use drones to monitor and protect railway infrastructure. Veteran railway workers who returned from the front due to injuries will work there.

This was reported by the UZ press service.

UZ explains that this will help with security and give veterans the opportunity to apply their military experience in civilian work. First, a test unit will be created, and then a whole network.

The carrier signed a memorandum with the Kruk (Crow) UAV Operator Training Center. The instructors will be engaged in the retraining of railway veterans: they will teach copter piloting, engineering, assembly and maintenance of drones.

Drones will be used to combat the theft of UZ property at stations and races, as well as to record offenses, detect theft of fuel from locomotives, inspect infrastructure, and investigate transport accidents.