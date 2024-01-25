Naftogaz, Ukrposhta and Ukrtransbezpeka reported failures in their IT systems

Naftogaz, Ukrposhta and Ukrtransbezpeka were attacked by hackers. Some services are not working, experts will solve the problem for now.

Naftogaz reported a large-scale hacker attack on its data center. The companyʼs website and call center are down.

Ukrposhta announced a failure in IT systems. Branches can currently only issue parcels and accept payments. Other services are promised to be restored later.

Ukrtransbezpeka wrote that due to a technical malfunction of the data center, access to the "Shlyakh" system and the official website of Ukrtransbezpeka is temporarily unavailable. The system will resume work in the near future.

The day before, Ukrainian hackers destroyed the database of the Russian Far Eastern research center for space hydrometeorology Planeta and hacked the internet provider that served the Putin administration.