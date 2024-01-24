The US Senate committee approved a draft law on the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved a bill that would help the United States seize frozen Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for recovery after a full-scale war.

This is reported by Reuters.

The law "On restoration of economic prosperity and opportunities for Ukrainians" was supported by 20 members of the Committee, only one was against.

If the full Senate and House of Representatives support this legislation, and US President Joe Biden signs it, it will be the first in the history of the United States to seize the assets of the Central Bank of a country with which they are not at war.

Democratic Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ben Cardin said the bill has broad support from both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House, as well as from the Biden administration.

The only one who voted against was pro-Russian Republican Senator Rand Paul.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee passed a similar bill, which also received overwhelming bipartisan support.