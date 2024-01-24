Slovakia will not block the European Unionʼs financial support for Ukraine. We are talking about €50 billion, which were previously blocked by Slovak and Hungarian Prime Ministers Robert Fico and Viktor Orban.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with the head of the government of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

The countries agreed that the Slovak government will not block Ukraineʼs purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and will also facilitate the supply of equipment for the construction of defense lines.

Robert Fitso assured that he would also fully support Ukraineʼs European integration aspirations.

"We have small disagreements, but this is political life. This does not change the fact that we want to help you [Ukraine]," Fitso emphasized. He also invited Denys Shmyhal to visit Bratislava.

The countries confirmed their readiness for further cooperation aimed at respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Fico expressed his support for the Ukrainian peace formula.

At the meeting, they emphasized the importance of Slovakiaʼs participation in the recovery of Ukraine and the appointment of the Deputy Prime Minister for the recovery, stability and knowledge economy plan of the Slovak Republic, as well as the importance of developing military-technical cooperation on a commercial basis.

The Prime Ministers testified to the importance of Slovakiaʼs participation in the humanitarian demining of Ukraine and increasing the transit potential for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Who is Robert Fico?

At the end of October 2023, Robert Fico from the pro-Russian party Smer became the new prime minister of Slovakia. After that, the country announced that it would not provide military aid to Ukraine. Already on November 8, the Slovak government did not approve the 14th package of military aid to Ukraine for €40.3 million from the previous government. Almost all important aid packages from the EU before the elections in Slovakia were blocked by Hungary. Now Slovakia can also follow her path in matters concerning Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Fico previously also supported the blocking of €50 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Recently, the Slovak prime minister wrote a column for the media, where he called the Westʼs strategy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war a "failure" and declared his desire to normalize relations with Russia. And Fitso offered Ukraine to give part of its territories to Russia in order to achieve peace.