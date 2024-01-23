In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack has increased to eight

Rescuers retrieved another body of a dead child from under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building in Kharkiv. In total, as a result of the morning Russian shelling of the city, eight people have already died. The approximate age of the dead child is 10-12 years old, the prosecutorʼs office said.

Search operations are ongoing, the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the latest police data, at least 57 people were injured in the attack, including eight children.

Destroyed civil infrastructure: multi-apartment residential buildings, an educational institution, premises of a shopping center. Damaged cars.