Russia massively attacked Ukraine. There are casualties in Kharkiv and Pavlohrad

On the morning of January 23, the Russian occupiers massively attacked Ukraine from the air. People died in Kharkiv and Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kyiv

As of 8:45 a.m. in the capital, ten victims are known in the Solomyansky, Pechersky, and Sviatoshynsky districts, Mayor Vitaly Klychko said. Most of the injured have mine-explosive injuries. Kyiv administration added that one person died. Later, the mayor denied this information — the woman was sent to intensive care, she is alive. He added that as of 9:30 a.m., 18 victims were known, including three children.

Cars, apartments in a high-rise building were on fire in Sviatoshynsky district, there is damage to non-residential buildings. A non-residential building was also damaged in Pechersky district. In Solomyansky disctrict, a residential building was destroyed, and in Darnytsky, debris was recorded falling onto roofs.

Lokomotyv, the Ukrzaliznytsia sports complex, was damaged by shelling, and one person was injured there. Explosion technicians and emergency services are working on the spot.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kharkiv

As a result of the morning attack in Kharkiv, the entrance of an apartment building was completely destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. Also, in part of the Kyivsky district of the city there is no electricity and partly water, writes Mayor Terekhov.

As Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv regional administration, noted, two women were killed. One 59-year-old woman died when the occupiers hit a residential building. 28 people were injured. As of 09:00, the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that three people died in Kharkiv. The number of injured has increased to 38 as of 9:35. So far, it is known about four dead.

Two hospitalized women died in the hospital. The number of dead increased to five people, and the number of wounded increased to 46.

As of 15:20, the body of the dead 21-year-old girl was found under the rubble of the house.

Pavlohrad

In Pavlohrad, the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person died as a result of a massive rocket attack. One more is being given medical assistance, informed the head of regional administration Serhiy Lysak.

The Kyiv region

Rescuers work in the Bucha district. Two high-rise buildings, a private house, farm buildings and cars were damaged there. Three people were injured, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said.