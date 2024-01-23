In Kyiv, rescuers finished clearing rubble after a rocket attack — 22 people were injured

In Kyiv, emergency and rescue operations were completed after the morning rocket attack. A total of 22 people were injured, including four children. Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued and evacuated 55 people.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

The rescue service received 176 reports of explosions and fires in Sviatoshynsk, Pechersk and Solomyansk districts.

Almost 200 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment worked at 20 different locations.

The rocket attack damaged 28 objects, including residential buildings, a medical facility, educational institutions, and cars.