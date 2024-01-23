The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 21 Russian missiles during a massive attack

Russia launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine on January 23, using cruise, ballistic, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi and the Air Force.

A total of 41 air targets were recorded, most of which were of the types that attack on a ballistic trajectory:

four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region in the direction of the Kharkiv region;

15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Engels, Russian Federation);

eight Kh-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Bryansk and Oryol regions in the direction of Kharkiv region and Sumy region;

12 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launch area — Belgorod and Voronezh regions);

two Kh-59 guided air missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (launch area — Belgorod region).

Air defense forces destroyed 15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, five Iskander-M ballistic missiles and an Kh-59 guided air missile — a total of 21 targets. Not all enemy missiles that attacked on a ballistic trajectory reached their targets.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України