The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 960 invaders in a day. What is the situation by directions

During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place. Defense forces destroyed 960 invaders, 59 armored fighting vehicles and 51 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka settlement of Kharkiv region, and in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by invaders near Terny in Donetsk region and five more attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Serebryanka Forestry in Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. Over the past 24 hours, 10 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, and seven more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defenders hold back the enemy near Georgiivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where they repulsed 21 attacks.

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck eight areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.