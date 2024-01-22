The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to ban any transport connection with Russia for 50 years

The Cabinet of Ministers will submit to the National Security and Defense Council proposals to ban any transport connection with Russia for 50 years. Sanctions will apply to road, rail, air and sea transport.

This is stated in Cabinet Order No. 39 of January 19, 2024.

The government proposes to ban direct air traffic with Ukraine and the use of its airspace by vessels registered in Russia, as well as those whose owners or ultimate beneficiaries are Russians.

Buses and trucks registered on the territory of the Russian Federation will also not be able to enter Ukraine.

In addition, railway transport will not be able to enter the Ukrainian customs territory if it has been taken into account by the Russian railway.

Vessels flying the flag of the Russian Federation, as well as those whose owners or ultimate beneficiaries are Russians or companies registered in Russia, will not be able to sail in internal waters and enter Ukrainian seaports.

The same restrictions will apply to ships entering ports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, the government proposes not to recognize Russian qualification documents for sailors issued in the temporarily occupied territories, as well as to prohibit citizens of the Russian Federation from working on ships flying the flag of Ukraine.

The government must submit these proposals within 10 days. Then they should be considered by the NSDC.