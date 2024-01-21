Armed Forces: Ukrainian troops withdrew from the village of Krokhmalne to reserve positions

Ukrainian troops withdrew from the village of Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, in the Kupyansk direction on the border with Luhansk Oblast.

The spokesman of the command of the Ground Forces, Volodymyr Fityo, said that the troops had moved to more protected positions by several hundred meters. He explained that since the front line is constantly changing, the Armed Forces do not report the capture or recapture of 100 meters, but for Russian propaganda, such "successes" are an information excuse.

Fityo added that Krokhmalne is 5-6 huts. Before the full-scale invasion, about 45 people lived here.

"And these 5 houses were destroyed by the Russian aggressor. Accordingly, our main goal is to protect the lives of Ukrainian defenders. Their positions have been moved to reserve positions prepared so far, where they are now holding the defense, preventing the enemy from advancing further," Fityo said.

According to him, it does not pose a threat to neighboring units, and "what happened is a temporary phenomenon."