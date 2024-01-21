Threats to journalist Nikolov: the police identified five people involved

The police identified five men who broke into the apartment of Yuriy Nikolov, an investigative journalist of the publication "Our Money" on January 15.
The capital police said that these are residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions. Their places of residence were searched. The phones on which they filmed the "visit" to the journalist and other computer equipment were taken from them.
The investigation is ongoing. The issue of notifying men of suspicion for obstructing journalistic activity is resolved (Part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code).
- On January 14, unknown persons broke into Nikolovʼs apartment, shouted for him to go to work, and called him a dodger. Offensive inscriptions were left on his door. Nikolov was not at home at that moment. And 15 minutes after that, the journalist says, a video recording of these events appeared on the anonymous Telegram channel "Card Office". Since then, a total of ten publications with insults towards Nikolov appeared on the channel.
- On January 19 , the police began to investigate the "visit" of a group of unknown persons to Yuriy Nikolov. Criminal proceedings have been opened for obstructing journalistic activity.