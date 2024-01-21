Threats to journalist Nikolov: the police identified five people involved

The police identified five men who broke into the apartment of Yuriy Nikolov, an investigative journalist of the publication "Our Money" on January 15.

The capital police said that these are residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions. Their places of residence were searched. The phones on which they filmed the "visit" to the journalist and other computer equipment were taken from them.

The investigation is ongoing. The issue of notifying men of suspicion for obstructing journalistic activity is resolved (Part 2 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code).