Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, defeating the Russian player

The first of the three Ukrainian tennis players, who reached the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open tennis championship, continues. Marta Kostyuk beat the "neutral" Russian Maria Timofeeva and advances to the 1/4.

The match for the quarterfinals lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes. The Ukrainian defeated Timofeeva with a score of 6:2, 6:1.

Now Kostyuk faces a match for the semi-finals with the fourth racket of the world, the current champion of the US Open — Cory Goff from the USA.