For the first time in history, three Ukrainian women will play in the round of 16 of the Grand Slam tournament

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (No. 23 WTA) reached the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open tennis championship, which takes place from January 14 to 28 in Melbourne. In the third round of the Australian Open, the 29-year-old woman from Odesa defeated the representative of Switzerland, Victoria Golubych, in two sets — 6:2, 6:3.

Thus, for the first time in history, three Ukrainian women reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. Dayana Yastremska, Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk will play in the 1/8 of the Grand Slam tournament.

Previously, only Svitolina made it to the fourth round of the Grand Slam. Yastremska and Kostyuk have never had such achievements.

On January 22, Elina will compete with the Czech Linda Noskova (No. 50 WTA), who the day before sensationally beat world No. 1 Igu Šviontek (No. 1 WTA) for a place in the quarterfinals. Tomorrow Kostyuk will play against "neutral" Maria Timofeeva, and Yastremsk will face a match against "neutral" Victoria Azarenko.