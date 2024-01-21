The General Staff of Ukraine: the Russian army lost another 760 soldiers during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of January 21.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 760 soldiers killed, 10 tanks, 11 armored vehicles, 7 artillery systems and one anti-aircraft missile system, one air defense system, 14 vehicles and three special vehicles, as well as two drones.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

Over the past day, 80 skirmishes took place at the front.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region. In the Lymansky direction, six attacks by the occupiers near Terniv, Yampolivka of the Donetsk region and seven more attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry and Belogorivka of the Luhansk region were repelled.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. In the Avdiyivka direction, 11 enemy attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka area and another 12 attacks south of Severny, Vodyanyi, Pervomaisky and Nevelsky in the Donetsk region. In the Mariinsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the occupiers near Georgiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where six attacks were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack west of Vervovoy Zaporizhzhia region. On the left bank of the Kherson region, the expansion of the bridgehead continues.