Polish farmers have announced a major protest over the import of grain from Ukraine. They will block roads throughout Poland

Polish farmers have announced a large national protest on January 24 due to the deterioration of the situation in the industry and the influx of agricultural imports from Ukraine. They want to block roads across the country for two hours.
Rolnik info writes about it.
Farmers will take to the streets to express their protest against grain imports from Ukraine, against the European Union and ideas that, in their opinion, want to significantly limit crop and livestock production in Poland and the EU. Farmers from Bani, Pyzyce, Myslibuzha, Kozelice, Lipianiv, Tszczyn-Zdroj, and Przełewice will take part in the protest.
Future protests have already been supported by the National Council of Agricultural Chambers.
- Since November 6, Polish carriers have started a strike on the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of freight transport: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The main demand of carriers is the cancellation of the so-called transport visa-free for Ukrainian international carriers. On December 27, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is close to ending the blockade of the Ukrainian border.
- In addition to transporters, Polish farmers also blocked the border. They restricted the movement of trucks at the Sheghini-Medyka checkpoint, demanding subsidies for the purchase of corn and leaving the agricultural tax unchanged. However, after negotiations with the new government, on January 7, they abandoned the border blockade.
- On January 16, Polish transporters who blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine reached an agreement with the government and agreed to suspend their protest in three settlements — Korchova, Grebenne, Dorogusk. According to the agreement, the blockade will be lifted by March 1. During this time, the Polish government undertakes to solve the problems of carriers.