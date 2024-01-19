Polish farmers have announced a major protest over the import of grain from Ukraine. They will block roads throughout Poland

Polish farmers have announced a large national protest on January 24 due to the deterioration of the situation in the industry and the influx of agricultural imports from Ukraine. They want to block roads across the country for two hours.

Rolnik info writes about it.

Farmers will take to the streets to express their protest against grain imports from Ukraine, against the European Union and ideas that, in their opinion, want to significantly limit crop and livestock production in Poland and the EU. Farmers from Bani, Pyzyce, Myslibuzha, Kozelice, Lipianiv, Tszczyn-Zdroj, and Przełewice will take part in the protest.

Future protests have already been supported by the National Council of Agricultural Chambers.