In Transnistria, Russian “peacekeepers” conducted unauthorized training. Moldova demands an investigation

The delegation of Moldova in the Joint Control Commission demands an investigation of Russian military exercises in Transnistria. The "peacekeepers" used undeclared weapons, which they did not have before, and also did not allow the OSCE mission through their illegally established checkpoints.

The Moldovan side announced this at a meeting of the Joint Control Commission.

The Moldovan side recalled that the Russian military conducted training at the posts of joint "peacekeeping" forces using military weapons, equipment and means, some of which were not even declared as equipment of the military contingent.

The Moldovan delegation emphasized that the simulated shooting "causes concern among civilians due to the terrible sounds of gunfire and the potential for unwanted escalation of the situation."

Moldova is also outraged by the fact that in December and January, the Transnistrian security forces never let the monitoring groups of the OSCE mission pass through their illegally established checkpoints.

In addition, the exercises were observed by two military chiefs, whose presence without the permission of the Joint Military Command is a gross violation of the provisions on command posts in areas with a heightened security regime.

"The Moldovan delegation requested an investigation into these violations and the development of new rules for conducting exercises to prevent similar illegal actions by one of the military contingents of the United Peacekeeping Forces," the Moldovan Reintegration Bureau said.