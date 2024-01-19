Bloomberg: The EU is discussing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. They want to adopt it on the eve of the second anniversary of the war

The European Union has started discussing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. They want to approve it by February 24, the second anniversary of Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

The package will include expanding sanctions lists, strengthening trade restrictions and combating Russiaʼs ongoing attempts to circumvent sanctions both through third countries and through companies in the EU. Possible sanctions were discussed on January 17 at a meeting of ambassadors of EU member states, where member states negotiated how best to support Kyiv in the long term. But agreeing on a 13th package of sanctions by next month will not be easy, as the previous package required weeks of negotiations.