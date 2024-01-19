The SBI handed over $61 million worth of metal products of a Belarusian company to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation seized 412 wagons of metal products worth more than $61 million from a Belarusian company and transferred them to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the pre-trial investigation, the Bureau found 26,000 tons of metal products on the territory of the seaport. In particular, fittings, pipes and steel blanks of a Belarusian company were found in the Odesa customs area.

This product could have been useful to the Ukrainian army for almost two years, if the customs had not "lost" it, contrary to the requirements of the Law "On Seizure of Property During Martial Law".