WSJ: Biden ready to toughen immigration policy to unlock financial aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has agreed to introduce a tougher immigration policy to unblock aid to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports citing informed sources.

The agreement is intended to limit the possibility of asylum in the United States for migrants who enter the country through the southern border.

Also, the White House may support a ban on granting asylum to migrants who entered the US through a neighboring country, if they did not first apply for asylum there.

As WSJ interlocutors noted, the administration wants to reduce the flow of migrants to the US border and minimize repressive measures.

Reducing immigration would also help Biden fend off criticism from the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election and win over voters, the WSJ writes. The publication emphasizes that almost 70% of Americans do not approve of the migration policy of the current president, and 63% believe that he should act more strictly.