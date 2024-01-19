Estonia will give Ukraine €14 million for development every year

Every year, Estonia will allocate €14 million to Ukraine for development within the framework of cooperation. This is recorded in the state budget strategy of the country, the national broadcaster ERR reported.

Of this amount, €12.8 million will be transferred to the Estonian Development Cooperation Center (ESTDEV), €1 million will go to humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and €200,000 will go to support Estonian business cooperation with Ukraine.

The aid will finance reforms in the education system, the development of the health care system, digital and cyber solutions, as well as the recovery of the country.

In addition to financial aid, Estonia will offer Ukraine support in implementing new and more efficient systems and processes. As an example, the Vice-Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Mariin Ratnik, cited a kindergarten in Zhytomyr, built with new spatial solutions for Ukraine, the construction of which was accompanied by appropriate training of educators and teachers.

Taking into account the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, Estonia will be able to share with it its own experience in this process, as well as in receiving and using subsidies from EU funds.

Ratnik added that cooperation with Ukraine will also bring tax revenues to Estonia.

"It is clear that supporting the functioning of the Ukrainian economy through entrepreneurship and cooperation between enterprises will be the factor that will reduce the future costs of all donors, including ours, for the recovery of Ukraine," said the vice chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.