Bihus.Info: 30 people are involved in monitoring journalists

The Bihus.Info team went to the ethnographic complex "Ukrainske selo" near Kyiv, where media employees were being monitored, and talked with the staff. Journalists learned that around 30 people were involved in the surveillance.

A week before the arrival of the journalists, a man came to the complex who was interested in the restaurant, namely: where the Christmas tree, speakers and heaters are. He booked hotel rooms and a sauna for December 26, where Bihus.Info employees were the next day.

According to the media, as soon as the staff entered the restaurant hall, 30 people who were allegedly at a corporate party fell silent. Bihus.Info suggests that these people installed cameras in the teamʼs hotel rooms and in the sauna. Media workers recalled seeing what looked like a fire alarm in their rooms. When the team returned there again, there were no "alarms".

"When we arrived, most of the "technical team" left. And when we left the next day, a strange man called the complex and rebooked all the rooms in which the team lived. After that, only a few people came and took the keys to all the rooms. Probably to take away the cameras," Bihus.Info added.