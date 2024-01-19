Concorde Capital: Ihor Mazepa is asked to provide a guarantee of 700 million hryvnias

The detained owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, may be given a bail of 700 million hryvnias, his brother Yuriy Mazepa — 500 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Concorde Capital company.

They added that Ihor Mazepa was detained in the case of land plots with a total area of 2.4 hectares, which were allegedly allocated in violation of the law.

"Someone there calculated that this operation caused losses to the state of 7 million hryvnias. They say it was allocated in violation of the law. Why they came to me is not clear, because I did not allocate any state plots to anyone. I did not receive an answer to the question of whether those who singled out were detained," — this is how the businessman himself reacted.

According to him, prosecutors are asking for a bail of 700 million hryvnias as a precautionary measure.

Concorde Capital also published its position regarding the detention of Ihor Mazepa, which states that it is connected with his public position regarding increased pressure from law enforcement agencies on Ukrainian business owners. The company is preparing an appeal to the state leadership about the pressure and "destruction of the investment climate in Ukraine by security forces."

The company notes that in June 2023, "42 prominent domestic entrepreneurs published a manifesto in defense of Article 42 of the Constitution," according to which everyone has the right to entrepreneurial activity that is not prohibited by law. Among the entrepreneurs are Fila Zhebrovska, the owner of Farmak pharmaceutical company, Serhiy Voytenko, the general director of Agromat, Oleksandr Sokolovskyi, the founder of Textyl-Kontakt, and others.

"After this public appeal, the law enforcement officers received an order to detain Ihor Mazepa due to the fabrication of several criminal proceedings against him," the press service wrote.